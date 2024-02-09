Big, Bold Warning Labels Can Steer People Away From Junk Food

Another criticism from the industry is that labeling systems should reflect nutrients or ingredients to eat more of, like fruit or fiber, not just warnings on nutrients to limit, like sugar. For example, in the U.S. and globally, the food industry has promoted a label that summarizes all nutrients using a score or stars. Although such a proposal seems reasonable on its face, it is not backed by science: The presence of fruit in a fruit drink, for instance, does not offset the impact of added sugar on the body. And almost 10 years after Australia and New Zealand implemented a health-rating system awarding stars based on a selection of ingredients, a number of studies have found no evidence that it improves the nutritional quality of what people buy. Lastly, the lack of detail on specific nutrients of concern like sugar or sodium can make it harder rather than easier for consumers to identify the products that pose the greatest risk to their health.