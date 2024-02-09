Big, Bold Warning Labels Can Steer People Away From Junk Food

My daughter screamed in the medicine aisle.
My daughter screamed in the medicine aisle.
There she was, a toddler with strep throat, dehydrated, red-faced, pulling cough drops off the bottom rack in the supermarket as I shopped for things to help her feel better. I grabbed a bottle of juice emblazoned with “100% Vitamin C" and rushed over to comfort her. When we got home, I realized the juice I’d hastily picked had more added sugar than a bar of chocolate.
There she was, a toddler with strep throat, dehydrated, red-faced, pulling cough drops off the bottom rack in the supermarket as I shopped for things to help her feel better. I grabbed a bottle of juice emblazoned with “100% Vitamin C" and rushed over to comfort her. When we got home, I realized the juice I’d hastily picked had more added sugar than a bar of chocolate.
As a nutrition epidemiologist, I study the health effects of consuming sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods, two of the top drivers of poor health outcomes in kids, including dental cavities, weight gain, and Type 2 diabetes. Yet with no time to think, I was just like any parent who reaches for a product with the cleanest colors and boldfaced promises of healthfulness. If I can’t get it right, who can?
My research has found that among fruit drinks, nutrition-related marketing tactics are nearly universal. Claims like “100% All Natural" lead consumers to incorrectly believe a product is free of added sugar. This phenomenon, known as the “health halo" effect, occurs when a single marketing promise leads consumers to believe a product is healthy when it isn’t.
Compounding the problem, consumers often have only a few seconds to make decisions about food purchases. Few report using the back-of-the package nutrition information. Even for those who do, the vast amount of information—nutrients, ingredients and numbers—makes it difficult to distinguish between healthy foods and ultra-processed products high in sugar, sodium or saturated fat, the ones most likely to increase risk of chronic diseases.
To address this problem, the U.S. can learn from Chile, another high-income country that grapples with nutrition and health problems. In 2016, as part of a comprehensive law to prevent further increases in childhood obesity, Chile became the first country to implement warning labels on foods high in nutrients of concern, including most ultra-processed products. The stop-sign-shaped warnings appear on the front of packages, with text cautioning consumers that the product is high in sugar, sodium, saturated fat or calories.
The results are compelling. Following implementation of Chile’s law, calories consumed from consumer purchases of products with warning labels dropped by 24%, with similar results for sugar and other ingredients. The law also spurred the food and beverage industry to reduce the amount of sugar and sodium in many of their products, leading to a healthier food supply. Beyond Chile, ample experimental research in the U.S. shows that bold warning labels help consumers quickly identify unhealthy foods and make healthier, informed choices. Chile’s simple black-and-white design grabs consumers’ attention and has shown to be easily understood even by children. Following Chile’s lead, eight other countries have since implemented similar labeling regulations—covering most of South America as well as Mexico and Canada.
Not long after our experience in the medicine aisle, my daughter and I got to see the labels in action when we spent a semester in Chile. In the grocery store, the warning labels helped me figure out which products were unhealthy. The Chilean law also restricts the use of cartoons, characters, or other techniques that appeal to kids on any product carrying a warning label. In the U.S., Greta begged me for the “PAW Patrol" Popsicles or yogurts bearing colorful princesses—a phenomenon known in my field as “pester power." But in Chile, she didn’t demand as much. The absence of child-directed marketing tactics combined with the warning labels created a simpler shopping experience: It was easier for me to make healthy choices. On a later visit to Peru, which has similar labels as Chile, Greta learned to use the warnings herself to pick out snacks that she liked and I approved.
In testimony recently before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, I presented evidence that a multipronged package of actions is needed for chronic disease prevention. These include fiscal policies, restrictions on child-directed marketing, and revised school food standards. However, front-of-package food labels are a clear first step. They are one of the best evidence-based tools we have to help consumers make educated choices, and the Food and Drug Administration is actively researching them.
During my testimony, I also acknowledged a major barrier to progress in the U.S.: the food industry. Food manufacturers have long attempted to circumvent new labeling regulations by arguing they already provide this information to consumers. That’s true. But does it matter if no one can understand the information? “Facts Up Front," the industry’s voluntary front-of-package labels, are poorly understood and typically perform worse compared with other front-of-package labeling options, according to research in my lab and elsewhere.
Another example, the industry’s “Smart Choices" labeling system, awarded its own seals of nutritional approval for things like sugary cereals that added a few vitamins. Fortunately, this misguided program was short-lived: participating companies abandoned it after the FDA announced it would take steps to address misleading labels.
Around the world, one of the food industry’s main arguments against labeling regulations is that such laws are bad for business and expensive for consumers, particularly when the cost of reformulating products is passed along. Yet in Chile, a team of researchers found, the laws had little to no effect on wages, employment, or profits in the food and beverage industry sector. Importantly, researchers found the law also had no effect on food prices, even for products that were reformulated.
Another criticism from the industry is that labeling systems should reflect nutrients or ingredients to eat more of, like fruit or fiber, not just warnings on nutrients to limit, like sugar. For example, in the U.S. and globally, the food industry has promoted a label that summarizes all nutrients using a score or stars. Although such a proposal seems reasonable on its face, it is not backed by science: The presence of fruit in a fruit drink, for instance, does not offset the impact of added sugar on the body. And almost 10 years after Australia and New Zealand implemented a health-rating system awarding stars based on a selection of ingredients, a number of studies have found no evidence that it improves the nutritional quality of what people buy. Lastly, the lack of detail on specific nutrients of concern like sugar or sodium can make it harder rather than easier for consumers to identify the products that pose the greatest risk to their health.
Today, as the FDA searches for a more promising, mandatory front-of-package labeling system, it would do well to follow Chile’s lead. Effective labels need to be simple, easily noticed, and quickly understood. Championing clear text on stop-sign-like labels maximizes consumers’ ability to quickly and accurately identify unhealthy products, and visuals like icons or symbols further improve comprehension.
In addition to labels that indicate high levels of sugar, sodium, and saturated fat, the FDA could consider a warning on diet sweeteners like aspartame, ensuring that cuts in sugar don’t lead to increases in other sweeteners, similar to what Mexico, Colombia and Argentina have done. Most important, the FDA must ensure that progress towards clear, informative labeling is led by governments and public health experts, not commercial interests.
My screaming toddler is now an opinionated 6-year-old who loves to choose her own snacks at the grocery store. Now in the U.S., she’ll reach for a sugary sports drink and argue that without a warning, it must be healthy. She asks me, “Mom, when will we get labels here too?" Hopefully soon.
Lindsey Smith Taillie is an associate professor and co-director of the Global Food Research Program at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.