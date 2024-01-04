Big Fashion Still Hasn’t Figured Out How to Pay a Living Wage
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Jan 2024, 12:37 PM IST
SummaryInitiatives such as bringing Swedish study circles to Bangladesh to teach negotiation won’t work, labor advocates say.
A decade ago, global fashion companies set out to raise the pay of workers who make the clothes they sell to a living wage. It hasn’t happened.
