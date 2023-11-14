Big Oil Producer Lines Up African Carbon Deals Ahead of Climate Talks

The concern among environmentalists is that the African forest deals could give the U.A.E. an incentive to push for more lenient rules during the U.N. climate talks, known as COP28, that allow it to generate more credits from the forests. The countries on the other end of the deal would also have an incentive to generate more money from the deals. If that leads to weaker rules for the U.N. carbon credit regulations, it could hurt the integrity of the market, they say.