Billions in dirty money fly under the radar at world’s busiest airports

At the airport, they went to Emirates Airline and put the seven suitcases on the conveyor belt. The luggage entered the mouth of a 3-D scanner that uses computed tomography, or CT, to find explosives. These images, unlike at passenger security, aren’t watched by people unless the software identifies an item that might set fire or explode. The machines can be programmed to find cash, but they aren’t because they are operated by airport-security agents, responsible for passenger safety, not customs and immigration officials.