Birubala Rabha fought to end the stigmatisation of women

Though she often blamed men and the patriarchy for witch-hunting, she knew it was not so simple. Women were just as ready to call another woman a witch. They could often be their own worst enemy. But as for the men, those she knew best had not been troublesome. Her father had died when she was six and her mother, a midwife, was often away, leaving her in charge. Her elder brother Rana, who was scared of being left in the house alone, came to depend on her. She was not scared. Her husband, though much older than she was, never criticised her campaigning, even cooking his own meals when she was out. Her brother-in-law helped set up her first village group, in 1985, to call for better roads and to stop the men drinking. Eventually she made fine allies of the police superintendents of Goalpara and Kokrajhar, as well as the politicians who drove the witch law through.