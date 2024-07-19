Bob Newhart, who brought understated comic style to TV sitcoms, dies at 94
Ellen Gamerman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Jul 2024, 10:01 PM IST
SummaryHis halting speech was part of his brand, which ushered in an era of blockbuster shows like “Roseanne” and “Seinfeld.”
Bob Newhart, one of the first comedians to star in a TV sitcom based on his stand-up persona, died at his home in Los Angeles at age 94. His publicist, Jerry Digney, confirmed his death.
