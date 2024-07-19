Bob Newhart, who brought understated comic style to TV sitcoms, dies at 94

Running out of material

When success finally came, it arrived in a rush. Newhart’s early tapes made their way to a newly created record division at Warner Bros. An executive who liked his work told Newhart to let him know the next time he performed in a nightclub so a sound crew could record him. One problem: The comic had never done stand-up in a nightclub. Five months later, he was performing for two weeks at the Tidelands Motor Inn in Houston. On his first evening, he ran out of material and asked the audience which joke they’d like to hear again.