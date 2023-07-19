Bonds vs. Stocks: A Beginner’s Guide

You likely already own stocks and bonds if you have money in a 401(k) or 403(b) retirement plan through work. These are special investment accounts that allow you to defer taxes on your investment profits until retirement. Many companies now automatically enroll employees in retirement plans unless they manually opt out (auto-enroll will be required by law starting in 2025). If you aren’t signed up for your plan yet, you can do so by contacting your company’s human resources department. To buy stocks and nongovernment bonds outside of a workplace retirement plan, you can open a brokerage account for free through an investment firm (Treasurys need to be purchased through a TreasuryDirect account). Many of the firms that service corporate retirement plans, like Fidelity, Schwab and Vanguard, also operate some of the best online stock trading platforms for individual investors, where you can build and manage a portfolio of stocks, bonds and other assets, or hire a professional to do it for you. For an even simpler approach, consider robo-advisors like Betterment or Wealthfront. These platforms are a good solution for investors who don’t have the time or interest to trade stocks and bonds and prefer investing in funds. A robo-advisor will quickly build a portfolio for you based on its own market research, as well as your financial goals and risk tolerance. The plug-and-play nature of these platforms means they’re generally the lowest-cost option. Plus, many robo-advisors also employ automated tax-saving tools. Once you decide on an investment platform, you need to pick an account type. An individual retirement account, or IRA , gives investors who want to save money for retirement outside of work the ability to buy stocks, bonds, mutual funds and other assets. IRAs come with possible tax benefits too, including an income tax deduction and tax deferment investment profits. Another popular investment account is the 529 college savings plan , where you can invest money in stocks and bonds to pay for a child’s education.