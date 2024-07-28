British slang might not be the dog’s bollocks much longer
James Hookway , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Jul 2024, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryThe British, known for delightful digs like “tosspot,” “prat” and “plonker,” are facing a crisis of slang as TikTok turns younger generations onto more basic turns of phrase.
LONDON—Stone the crows, our lingo’s all gone Pete Tong.
