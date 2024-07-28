British slang might not be the dog’s bollocks much longer

There was a time when nearly everybody would sling about terms like “blighter" or “toe-rag," and sometimes far ruder terms. That was when the British had more of a shared pop culture, often built around television comedies such as “Only Fools and Horses," about a family of likable London con men. People would talk about them in the schoolyard or at work the next morning. Everyone knew what everyone else was talking about, even if it was a load of twaddle.