Business tripping: The professionals trying drugs to get better at work

Millen says the participants had to apply for one of the dozen slots, answering written questions about their management styles and their interest in joining the retreat. She is trying to manage expectations, especially for people who might assume that one trip will radically change their lives, by telling those who’ve signed up that it’s unlikely they’ll emerge from the $2,000 weekend with billion-dollar ideas. More realistic, she says, is that ketamine will help them let down their guard and accept coaching more readily.