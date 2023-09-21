Can Dental Therapists Ease the Dentist Shortage?

Dental therapists currently practice in five states—Washington, Minnesota, Oregon, Alaska and Maine—according to data from the Oral Health Workforce Research Center at the School of Public Health at the University at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. Some 14 states have legalized the practice, but there can be a long wait before it actually arrives because of a lack of infrastructure, such as local training options. Indeed, currently there are only five schools in the U.S. that offer training of dental therapists, who differ from dental hygienists in training and responsibilities, which can include simple extractions or placing temporary crowns.

