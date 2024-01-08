Can Retirees Keep Splurging? Don’t Count on It

Last year, Social Security recipients saw an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment, the highest increase in four decades. The bump to their incomes was actually a bit higher because the premium for Medicare Part B, which covers doctors’ visits and outpatient care, declined by $5.20 a month. By comparison, weekly earnings rose 3% to 4% last year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This year, the Social Security benefit will increase by 3.2% and Medicare premiums will rise by $9.80 a month. Because of the hike in the Medicare premium, which is deducted automatically from Social Security payments, the actual increase that recipients see will be lower than 3%, said Howard Jackson, president of HSA Consulting.

These so-called cost-of-living adjustments are meant to make sure Social Security checks keep up with rising prices, but the adjustments often don’t match headline annual inflation. That is because the adjustments are based on price changes from the third quarter of the prior year and because the index used is based specifically on households relying on clerical or hourly-wage jobs.

Roughly 70 million Americans receive Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income benefits, according to the Social Security Administration. That represents roughly a fifth of the total U.S. population. While recipients include disabled workers and survivors of deceased workers, the majority are retirees and their dependents. This is a group with considerable spending power: Consumers age 65 or older accounted for about 22% of annual aggregate expenditures in 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Fading concerns about Covid-19 and the higher-than-average Social Security bump helped turbocharge spending for those in the retirement-age group last year. Bank of America Institute’s data show that year-over-year growth in household spending was significantly higher for those 59 and older compared with younger cohorts for much of 2023. Moreover, spending rose even more for older-generation households receiving Social Security payments compared with those not receiving them.

With only a modest increase in retirees’ benefits this year, that cohort’s spending growth could slow. That matters for retailers that lean more heavily toward necessities—such as supermarkets and warehouse clubs like Sam’s Club and Costco. Discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s customer base also skews older, Jackson said. In its earnings call in March 2023, Ollie’s said it saw the strongest traffic growth from customers age 61 years and up. Walmart and Dollar General also called out positive impacts from the Social Security adjustment last year.

Of course, a decline in prices could offset some of that impact. But some of the categories that have helped cool inflation recently—such as gasoline, cars and clothing—matter less for elderly consumers who no longer need to commute for work. Those categories account for a smaller share of elderly consumers’ spending compared with younger generations. Inflation has still been running hot for housing, medical-care equipment and drugs, which older generations spend more of their budget on. Food prices could provide a reprieve if inflation in the category declines to 1.2% this year as the U.S. Agriculture Department forecasts.

As a group, the older generation is still fairly well cushioned: Baby boomers and the generations above them collectively held nearly $100 trillion of assets as of the second quarter of 2023, according to the Federal Reserve. They have been slower to draw on their excess savings built up during the pandemic compared with younger generations, according to data from Bank of America Institute. Another factor in their favor: They are far less exposed to recent high mortgage rates. About half of those age 65 or older own their homes outright, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and even those with an existing mortgage are shielded because that group is less likely to move.

Even so, this year’s smaller bump in Social Security checks means they are likely to grow more cautious, especially those in more vulnerable situations to begin with. Look for the impact to be felt among those that sell daily necessities.

Write to Jinjoo Lee at jinjoo.lee@wsj.com