Can Retirees Keep Splurging? Don’t Count on It

As a group, the older generation is still fairly well cushioned: Baby boomers and the generations above them collectively held nearly $100 trillion of assets as of the second quarter of 2023, according to the Federal Reserve. They have been slower to draw on their excess savings built up during the pandemic compared with younger generations, according to data from Bank of America Institute. Another factor in their favor: They are far less exposed to recent high mortgage rates. About half of those age 65 or older own their homes outright, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and even those with an existing mortgage are shielded because that group is less likely to move.