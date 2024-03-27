Canada Had Designs on Being a Hydro Superpower. Now Its Rivers and Lakes Are Drying Up
Vipal Monga , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Mar 2024, 05:27 PM IST
SummaryAbout 70% of the country is suffering from abnormally dry or drought conditions, forcing it to start up power plants fueled by gas or coal to meet mushrooming demand.
The Canadian province of Quebec had big plans of becoming the “battery of the U.S. northeast" by feeding power generated from its dams and other hydro plants to millions of people in Vermont, Massachusetts and New York state. Now, dry conditions that have affected energy output worldwide are forcing one of the world’s largest hydropower producers to cut exports.
