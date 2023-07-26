Cardiac Arrest Isn’t Increasing Among Athletes Despite Incidents Like Bronny Jam

When 18-year-old LeBron “Bronny" James, Jr. suffered cardiac arrest on Monday during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California, whose basketball team he committed to in May, he joined a lengthening list of prominent athletes who have done so in recent years.

Then-University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapsed during a game in 2020, and James’s current USC teammate, Vince Iwuchukwu, did the same during an informal team practice last summer. Most jarringly, given the context of a nationally televised Monday Night Football broadcast, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was rushed from the field early in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

Despite the clustering of headline-grabbing cases, experts say there has been no statistically significant rise in cardiac events of young athletes. What has changed is the high profile of the athletes involved—and the preparedness to respond to those emergencies.

“Among the collegiate ranks, this is a rare event; it’s around one in 50,000 for all NCAA athletes," said Dr. Meagan Wasfy, a sports cardiologist at Mass General Brigham. “And no contemporary data suggests that that rate has risen over time."

After recent emergencies—most notably in the cases of Hamlin and James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James—vaccine skeptics have flooded social media with assertions that the Covid-19 vaccine made athletes susceptible to cardiac arrest. Dr. Michael Ackerman, a genetic cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. said that no such connection has been demonstrated.

“There is a tremendously irresponsible effort out there to be linking everything, including these SCAs, to either COVID-19 or the vaccines for COVID-19," Ackerman wrote in a text message, referring to sudden cardiac arrests. “My practice has been filled with these exact same SCA survivor stories long before the arrival of either the virus or the vaccine."

Sudden cardiac arrest is the medical condition in which a person’s heart stops beating, causing them to lose consciousness that cannot be restored without outside intervention. Its causes among people 35 years old and younger, Wasfy said, are usually traits they are born with, such as thickening of the heart muscle, electrical disorders or heart arteries that come off at the wrong location.

It takes medical detective work and a battery of tests like ultrasounds, echocardiograms and MRIs to rule out possible causes one by one, Ackerman said.

There is a discrepancy in risk between players in different sports. Wasfy said that, although one in 50,000 college athletes suffers cardiac arrest, the rate among men’s basketball players is one in 9,000. The demographics of the sports factor in: male athletes suffer cardiac events about three times as often as female ones, Wasfy said, and Black athletes more than athletes of other races. In 1990, Loyola Marymount forward Hank Gathers, who was Black, died after suffering cardiac arrest on the court.

The NCAA requires member institutions to conduct pre-participation medical evaluations for all incoming athletes. These exams consist of a standard health history, immunization history and physical exam with “strong emphasis on the cardiovascular, neurologic and musculoskeletal evaluation," according to NCAA bylaws.

Many universities instituted additional cardiac screening measures, such as echocardiograms and cardiac MRIs, during the pandemic due to heightened concerns of athletes developing myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, after contracting Covid-19.A spokeswoman for the university declined to comment on whether this additional testing is still taking place at USC.

Spokeswomen for both the university and the James family also declined to answer questions about whether USC had yet put James through any medical screenings before he began participating in summer workouts.

Wasfy praised USC’s apparent preparedness and quickness of action once their star freshman went into cardiac arrest. “Acing that emergency action plan is what saves lives," she said, “as occurred in this situation."

Wasfy pointed to a pair of silver linings in the recent spate of cardiac emergencies in sports. The first is that all four of James, Hamlin, Iwuchukwu and Johnson survived. Iwuchukwu and Johnson resumed their collegiate careers, with Johnson getting drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder last month. Hamlin has been cleared by doctors for a return to football activity.

The second is that such events can emphasize the importance to any athletic organization of having plans in place for handling cardiac arrest. Wasfy said key components included widespread training in CPR, the presence of defibrillators, and the timely contacting of emergency medical services.

“But the key step," Wasfy said, “is having a coaching staff and a training staff well-versed in what sudden cardiac arrest looks like. An athlete will collapse to the ground suddenly, and those of us who know what that looks like know what that looks like, but many times it’s not recognized, and there’s a delay in activating the emergency action plan. Every minute counts."

The longer the person is unconscious, the greater the risk they face of suffering damage to their brain or internal organs.

Wasfy declined to lay out conditions or checkpoints that might, down the line, allow for a return to play for James. “The focus should be on wishing him continued progress in his recovery," she said, “and praising the medical staff that saved his life."

