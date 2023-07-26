There is a discrepancy in risk between players in different sports. Wasfy said that, although one in 50,000 college athletes suffers cardiac arrest, the rate among men’s basketball players is one in 9,000. The demographics of the sports factor in: male athletes suffer cardiac events about three times as often as female ones, Wasfy said, and Black athletes more than athletes of other races. In 1990, Loyola Marymount forward Hank Gathers, who was Black, died after suffering cardiac arrest on the court.