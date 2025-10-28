CEOs are furious about employees texting in meetings
Chip Cutter , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Oct 2025, 06:02 pm IST
Summary
Jamie Dimon says it’s gone too far. Others are devising new measures, from hiding Wi-Fi passwords to installing the corporate equivalent of the swear jar.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A few weeks ago, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky asked his top lieutenants to identify the problems they saw quietly plaguing the company.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story