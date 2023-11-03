‘Charlie Chaplin vs. America’ Review: How the Tramp Was Trampled
Jeremy McCarter ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 03 Nov 2023, 09:17 PM IST
SummaryThe immigrant actor found himself a target of rising American fear of foreign voices—and intolerance for his libertine lifestyle.
Ared flag falls off a truck. A little tramp in a battered bowler hat picks it up and starts waving it, trying to catch the driver’s attention. He doesn’t notice that a crowd has formed behind him. He has, all unawares, become the standard bearer of a communist parade. And now a row of policemen is rushing his way.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less