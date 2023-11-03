‘Charlie Chaplin vs. America’ Review: How the Tramp Was Trampled

Ared flag falls off a truck. A little tramp in a battered bowler hat picks it up and starts waving it, trying to catch the driver’s attention. He doesn’t notice that a crowd has formed behind him. He has, all unawares, become the standard bearer of a communist parade. And now a row of policemen is rushing his way.

This scene, from “Modern Times" (1936), turned out to have a grimly prophetic quality for Charlie Chaplin, the actor in the hat. Sixteen years later, he was on a ship bound for England to promote his latest movie when the U.S. government announced it had revoked his re-entry permit. No specific reason was given, but it appeared to be because of Chaplin’s alleged subversive tendencies. Evidence included his lack of interest in becoming a U.S. citizen (which could be perceived as a sign of hatred for America) and the fact that he had once attended a Shostakovich concert (a potential indication of pro-Soviet sympathies). After docking in Cherbourg, France, Chaplin declared that he had no political convictions beyond being an individualist who believed in liberty. “I don’t want to create revolution," he said. “I just want to create a few more pictures."

Chaplin vowed to return to America in six months’ time, but he wouldn’t see his adopted country again for 20 years. He would make two more films while living in Europe, but these would be considered inferior to the last three pictures he made before leaving America: “The Great Dictator" (1940), “Monsieur Verdoux" (1947) and “Limelight" (1952).

Seventy years later, Chaplin’s exile seems even more shocking than when it occurred. Since his death in 1977, he has become universally identified with the Tramp, the timeless personification of the little man’s struggle against a dehumanizing world. How could the creator of such a beloved figure come to feel that he had “the acrimony and hate of a whole nation" upon him?

In “Charlie Chaplin vs. America: When Art, Sex, and Politics Collided," the film historian Scott Eyman sets out to yank his subject from the realm of myth and return him to the mire of history. One explanation for Chaplin’s fall, according to Mr. Eyman, is that Chaplin gave his enemies the weapons they needed to destroy him.

Chaplin’s claim not to be political was always a little disingenuous. It’s true he never voted. He also never joined a political party—not even the Communist Party, though for 40 years his alleged ties to it were investigated by the CIA, the FBI, the IRS, the Postal Service, the State Department, and Army and Navy intelligence. (His FBI file runs to nearly 2,000 pages.)

But he had political sympathies, however vaguely defined. His most plainspoken statement of them came at the end of “The Great Dictator," his satire on Hitler, Mussolini and fascism in general. Chaplin makes a ringing plea—delivered directly into the camera—for kindness, democracy and universal brotherhood. This sounds like liberalism, but it’s at least as much a cry of Romanticism—more a sentiment than a program. “We think too much and feel too little," he proclaimed.

A more explicitly political speech at a 1942 rally for the American Committee for Russian War Relief would create problems for Chaplin for the rest of his life. Stepping in at the last minute for an ailing speaker, and underwhelmed by the timid speeches that preceded his, he unleashed an extemporaneous 40-minute stemwinder, climaxing with a call for the U.S. to open a second front to help its Soviet allies defeat Hitler. Despite what his enemies would later claim, he didn’t do it out of Marxist convictions or loyalty to Stalin. He only wanted to see fascism beaten and the war ended, and believed that helping the Russians was the quickest way to do it.

It might seem a little crazy to conclude, based on incidents like this, that Chaplin was a threat to the republic. But U.S. politics at midcentury had craziness to spare. According to Mr. Eyman, Chaplin was “the most prominent victim of the Red Scare." He was hounded by J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI director, and James McGranery, the U.S. attorney general, who fed damaging material—often unsubstantiated—to a paranoid and vindictive press corps. All Hollywood publicists should tell their clients the story of the press-conference-turned-inquisition that Chaplin endured while promoting “Monsieur Verdoux" in 1947: No actor would ever again complain that a press junket is boring.

Though the government’s fight against Chaplin was usually waged in terms of national security, this framing was, for the most part, a veneer. It was really about what Mr. Eyman calls “the moral ecology of postwar America"—which is to say, about sex.

Chaplin loved women, and the feeling was very frequently mutual. Louise Brooks, a mistress during the second of his four marriages, described him as being “perfectly made . . . he was as clean as a pearl and glowed all over." In the 1940s, Chaplin made a calamitous error in judgment when he got involved with Joan Berry, an actress who used multiple aliases, bounced checks and broke into Chaplin’s house with a gun. Feeling jilted when her relationship with Chaplin ended, she told the press that Chaplin had paid for her to have an abortion. She also claimed that he was the father of the child she was soon to deliver. Chaplin’s enemies used the paternity suit as a chance to punish him for a lifetime of dalliances, often with younger women. The lawyer opposing Chaplin called him a “pestiferous, lecherous hound" and “a hoary-headed old buzzard . . . with the instincts of a young bull."

Though a blood test proved that Chaplin wasn’t the father, he still lost the case. The fact that he’d settled into a happy and committed marriage—to Oona O’Neill, the daughter of the playwright Eugene—didn’t help his image and might even have hurt it: He was 54, and she was 18. Some fans turned against him. When the actress Claire Bloom asked a cabdriver to take her to Chaplin’s Hollywood studio, he asked: “Is that guy still allowed to make films here?"

Mr. Eyman, who has written biographies of Cary Grant and John Wayne, captures the feverish mood of the Red Scare. He also makes (but doesn’t belabor) the point that a lot of the same furious energy is swirling in our society today. He devotes more pages than are probably necessary to backstage anecdotes showing Chaplin’s working methods. But it’s a good thing that he does, because it makes clear how much the government’s crusade cost us all.

In spite of outward appearances, creation didn’t come easy to Chaplin. He wasn’t Mozart, knocking out three symphonies in a summer. He spent years grinding away at every aspect of his feature films: writing the script, composing the music, directing the actors, editing the footage. He had the freedom to work this way because he’d built himself his own studio in Los Angeles—in other words, because America had delivered in extraordinarily vivid fashion on its promise to give immigrants a chance to rise. He could tell a production designer to rebuild a wall, making a set 18 inches bigger so he could take one additional step when he entered a scene; he could make so many revisions to his scripts that a mimeograph company began to refuse his business. By wrenching him out of the creative home that he’d custom-built for himself, his enemies robbed him of his creative freedom. The next time he tried to make a film, at Shepperton Studios in the U.K., he moved a chair, thereby violating a union rule and sparking an immediate strike.

The final twist in this unlikely story—and the most bitterly ironic of all—is that no matter what the authorities said, they knew they didn’t have a case against Chaplin: If he’d wanted to come back to America and resume making movies, they couldn’t have stopped him. But he never even tried. He settled in Switzerland, played with his children, drafted his memoirs. He insisted to his American friends that he was glad to be out of a country that had fostered his greatness before it pushed him away. Still, when they visited, he’d ask them to pack as many Almond Joys as their luggage would allow.

