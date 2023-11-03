‘Charlie Chaplin vs. America’ Review: How the Tramp Was Trampled

In spite of outward appearances, creation didn’t come easy to Chaplin. He wasn’t Mozart, knocking out three symphonies in a summer. He spent years grinding away at every aspect of his feature films: writing the script, composing the music, directing the actors, editing the footage. He had the freedom to work this way because he’d built himself his own studio in Los Angeles—in other words, because America had delivered in extraordinarily vivid fashion on its promise to give immigrants a chance to rise. He could tell a production designer to rebuild a wall, making a set 18 inches bigger so he could take one additional step when he entered a scene; he could make so many revisions to his scripts that a mimeograph company began to refuse his business. By wrenching him out of the creative home that he’d custom-built for himself, his enemies robbed him of his creative freedom. The next time he tried to make a film, at Shepperton Studios in the U.K., he moved a chair, thereby violating a union rule and sparking an immediate strike.