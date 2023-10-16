China Reboots Its Belt and Road Initiative
Jason Douglas ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 16 Oct 2023, 07:14 PM IST
SummaryThe goal is to breathe new life into a project that remains central to the country’s global ambitions after a rocky spell of bad debts and costly bailouts.
A decade after its launch, China is trying to revive its sprawling infrastructure program by making it a lot less risky.
