China Reboots Its Belt and Road Initiative

Xi and China’s top leaders are hoping the forum will help spark renewed interest in the BRI, especially in developing economies hungry for infrastructure. A document published this month by the State Council, China’s cabinet, talked up the economic benefits of BRI participation including increased trade and investment with China. It namechecked significant projects such as a railroad linking Laos with China’s Yunnan province as well as smaller scale endeavors such as the workshops named after an ancient Chinese woodcrafter that today teach people in Africa and Asia technical subjects including robotics. The paper described how China wants to promote deeper cooperation in a host of areas, including the arts, media, health and finance.