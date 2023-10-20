China Tightens Its Chokehold on Graphite Needed for EV Batteries
SummaryBeijing is bolstering export restrictions on the strategic mineral, days after the U.S. squeezed Chinese access to advanced semiconductors.
HONG KONG—China is strengthening restrictions on exports of graphite, a key mineral needed for the production of electric-vehicle batteries and fuel cells, the latest move in an intensifying global tussle over the building blocks of critical technologies.
