China’s Country Garden Buys Time to Repay Debt—but Not Long
SummaryChina’s top surviving private developer bought more time to sort out its liquidity problems.
HONG KONG—China’s top surviving private developer bought more time to sort out its liquidity problems, giving investors hope that it will cobble together enough cash to avoid defaulting on its U.S. dollar bonds this week.
