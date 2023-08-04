China’s Latest Problem: People Don’t Want to Go There
The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Summary
- As geopolitical tensions rise, fewer visitors are traveling to the world’s No. 2 economy, widening the East-West divide
Half a year after China lifted Covid-19 restrictions and reopened its borders, few international travelers are coming—another sign of decoupling between China and the West that could have negative repercussions for a long time.
