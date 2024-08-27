China’s revealing struggle with childhood myopia

No ethics committee would let researchers trap millions of children indoors for months, just to test the effects on their eyesight. Yet China’s strict zero-covid rules—notably a nationwide lockdown that closed many schools between January and May 2020, leaving children studying online with few chances to leave their homes—created just such a natural experiment.

The results are in and they are “dramatic", says Lan Weizhong, an ophthalmologist at Central South University in Changsha. After pandemic lockdowns ended, mass eye tests in several Chinese cities detected spikes in rates of childhood myopia, or fuzzy sight at a distance. That confirms the widely held scientific belief that the healthy growth of young eyes is impeded by too much “near work", including time spent reading books or watching screens, and by a lack of time outdoors, says Professor Lan.

The findings are being studied closely in China, where rates of myopia have surged over the past quarter-century. More than half of Chinese children and adolescents are short-sighted, with rates exceeding 80% among high-school graduates, though numbers have dipped a bit of late. In 2018 Xi Jinping, the supreme leader, declared myopia a “major concern" that threatens children’s health and China’s strength (fighter pilots and firefighters need perfect sight, state media noted).

Over the years many countries have treated short-sightedness as an “inconvenience" that can be fixed by visiting an optician, says Wong Tien Yin, an ophthalmologist and head of Tsinghua Medicine, a recently opened health-care and medical school at China’s foremost science university. But after three decades of urbanisation and academic pressure on school pupils, China has as many as 800m people with myopia. Perhaps one-tenth of those have “high myopia". For now, such severe cases can manage with the help of thick glasses or laser surgery. But as they age, a subset will be blinded by complications from myopia. “This requires a massive public-health response," says Professor Wong.

In a familiar approach, central leaders have told provinces and local governments to take myopia seriously and established a few core principles. Since 2018 teachers have been told to reduce workloads, abolishing homework for the youngest pupils in primary school. After-school tutoring, once a gigantic industry, was banned in 2021. Chinese leaders have called for children to spend more time outdoors and less time playing video games. Otherwise, though, local governments are free to experiment.

It is hard to persuade busy, exam-obsessed Chinese parents to let children play outside, alas. As a result, many places are resorting to technology. Wenzhou, a prosperous commercial hub, has installed lamps that mimic natural light in nearly 28,000 classrooms. A pilot scheme in Chengdu, a western city, uses wallpaper in schools that mimics the complexity of natural scenery. Some researchers are intrigued by special glasses and contact lenses that train young eyes in helpful ways, or by atropine, a medicine applied as eye drops that seems to slow myopia’s progression.

Feicheng, an agricultural city of just under a million people in the eastern province of Shandong, stands out in two ways. For one thing, scientists worldwide have cited a study based on eye tests given to tens of thousands of Feicheng schoolchildren before and after the pandemic. These found that myopia rates had tripled among six-year-olds during their months in lockdown, though the vision of some of those children later recovered. Seven- and eight-year-olds saw smaller but still significant spikes in myopia. For another thing, in order to protect those eyes, Feicheng primary schools are putting their faith in old-fashioned physical education. Children are sent outside for two hours each day for gymnastic drills, skipping, volleyball, tai-chi, dragon dancing and more.

A tree-shaded country town, Feicheng is known for growing tasty peaches. It is also a fine place to see how, for public policy in China to advance, lofty collective goals must align with individual incentives. Wang An, a section chief from the Feicheng education and sports bureau, has established an annual contest between the city’s primary schools for the best “Big Sunshine Break Time". He calls it “a very serious problem" that some parents are wary of letting children join sports teams, fearing that it will hurt their class rankings. In response he tells parents about talented student-athletes with top grades. He also recruits fathers and mothers who work at local hospitals to give talks about health to fellow parents.

An eye-opening visit

Lei Peng, the headmaster of Feicheng’s Shiyan Primary School, leaves little to chance. Chaguan is welcomed by saluting security guards to the large campus, with 2,800 pupils. Your columnist is shown a well-equipped science block, complete with a drone-flying arena. He watches art and music lessons, and is swiftly beaten at ping-pong by a small girl with a killer top-spin. Not one of the children on show is wearing glasses: a surprise given that over a quarter of Feicheng primary-school pupils have myopia.

Pupils’ eyes are getting better and better, Mr Lei assures his foreign visitor, smoothly. He credits Mr Xi with showing the way on eye health. Then he offers a moment of candour, explaining how important it was when authorities changed how schools, teachers and education officials are evaluated. Shandong province was a pioneer when it included children’s health—including eye health—in school-performance reviews. Now eye health is a metric used nationwide. Only once exams are no longer the sole basis for judging success will teachers, students and their parents “dare to ease up", says Mr Lei. It is a revealing comment from this shrewd 38-year veteran of the teaching profession. Even in quiet spots like Feicheng, China is a ferociously competitive place. Understand that and the country comes into focus.

