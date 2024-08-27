China’s revealing struggle with childhood myopia

Feicheng, an agricultural city of just under a million people in the eastern province of Shandong, stands out in two ways. For one thing, scientists worldwide have cited a study based on eye tests given to tens of thousands of Feicheng schoolchildren before and after the pandemic. These found that myopia rates had tripled among six-year-olds during their months in lockdown, though the vision of some of those children later recovered. Seven- and eight-year-olds saw smaller but still significant spikes in myopia. For another thing, in order to protect those eyes, Feicheng primary schools are putting their faith in old-fashioned physical education. Children are sent outside for two hours each day for gymnastic drills, skipping, volleyball, tai-chi, dragon dancing and more.