Chinese migrants tap extensive networks to join the U.S. economy
Chao Deng , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Jul 2024, 02:35 PM IST
SummaryHistoric Chinese enclaves have been springboards for recent Chinese migrants trying to set up their lives, even as more of them enter the U.S. without visas.
FLUSHING, N.Y.—After a monthlong journey that began on China’s southeastern seaboard and included getting stung by fire ants in Latin America, Audi Lin entered the U.S. from Mexico, got out of detention and made his way to New York.
