Chinese Videogames Are Winning on the Global Stage

At the September Tokyo Game Show, Ishida waited in line for an hour and a half to try miHoYo’s turn-based role-playing game “Honkai: Star Rail" for 10 minutes. Its mobile version, which launched in April, generated around $500 million in global revenue in its first three months, matching the $515 million opening results of “Genshin Impact," according to Sensor Tower. Revenue from the U.S. and Japan accounted for more than a third of the total.

