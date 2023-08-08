‘Chrome Dreams’ by Neil Young Review: From Bootleg to Banner Release
Summary
- The musician’s new album, a collection recorded for release in the ‘70s but then abandoned, cements his place among that decade’s best singer-songwriters.
Music obsessives of a certain stripe—the type of people who make endless Top 5 lists and recognize themselves in the characters from the 2000 film “High Fidelity," say—like to argue about the best band or act of a given decade. The Beatles in the ’60s is a common choice, as is Prince in the ’80s. Competition is especially fierce in the ’70s, the height of the LP era, when music sat at the center of the pop-culture conversation. Stevie Wonder? Excellent choice, probably the most logical. David Bowie? Also reasonable, especially considering how his stature has grown in the past 15 years. Or Led Zeppelin, a band that changed the sound of hard rock? Or maybe even soul singer Al Green, a master of consistency whose first seven albums of the decade hardly had a weak song? But we also have to consider Neil Young.