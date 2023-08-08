‘Chrome Dreams’ by Neil Young Review: From Bootleg to Banner Release

All the songs on “Chrome Dreams" eventually came out in one form or another over the years. Some were re-recorded or overdubbed for later issue, while others appear here in the same form as on later releases. The earliest part of the record has the most familiar titles, but the sequencing of “Chrome Dreams" makes them sound new. The set opens with “Pocahontas," a song that would later become a highlight on “Rust Never Sleeps" and ranks with the most beautiful of Mr. Young’s career. On “Rust," the song is bathed in reverb with a halo of backing vocals and sound effects. It’s the same recording of Mr. Young’s voice and guitar as is found here, but with additional production. On the raw recording from “Chrome Dreams," the starkness of this take lends the song an additional sense of loneliness and melancholy.

