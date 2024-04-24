‘Civil War’ is more real than you suspect
SummaryWhat the former Navy SEAL who crafted the movie’s battle scenes thinks about them.
At the climax of the divisive movie “Civil War," American soldiers snake through the White House to hunt down the president. This and other harrowing battle scenes were coordinated by a former Navy SEAL, Ray Mendoza. Despite serving in the military for 16 years and earning a Silver Star in combat, he had no qualms about bringing the incendiary imagery of “Civil War" to life.