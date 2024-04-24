‘Civil War’ is more real than you suspect

After like six hours, when everyone’s exhausted and sweaty and wearing masks because of COVID, we reached this moment where we all have to be in concert with each other. Camera operators, the boom guy, the effects guy, our [fighters] moving around the camera, breaking weapons down. There was a point at the end where it was just like a perfect ballet. Everybody got the timing right. Alex and I looked at each other like, “That was pretty much perfect." I’m even getting goosebumps talking about it.