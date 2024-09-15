Companies like to pit internal teams against each other. Bad idea. | Mint

Companies like to pit internal teams against each other. Bad idea.
SummaryResearch suggests that when employees compete, they become less innovative, because they don’t want to share ideas with their rivals.
Many organizations encourage competition between internal teams, believing it will spark innovation and drive performance. The trouble is, what actually happens is the opposite: Internal competition often stifles innovation.
