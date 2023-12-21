Conservative Bishops Push Back Against Pope Francis on Same-Sex Blessings
SummaryConservative Catholic bishops in various countries have objected to Pope Francis’ recent permission on blessings for gay couples, underscoring the divisiveness of the issue in the global church.
ROME—Conservative Catholic bishops in various countries have objected to Pope Francis’ recent permission on blessings for gay couples, underscoring the divisiveness of the issue in the global church.The bishops of Zambia, Malawi and the principal archdiocese of Kazakhstan prohibited their priests from offering such blessings. The bishops of Ukraine lamented what they called a recent Vatican declaration’s wording, which they warned could suggest approval of gay behavior.