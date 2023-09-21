Could I Get the Wi-Fi Password? My Son Might Win the Race of a Lifetime
SummaryBehind the success of cyclist Sepp Kuss is an adventurous mother who taught him how to ride –and followed much of her son’s historic victory on her phone while on an epic mountain hike.
Sabina Kuss never missed her son Sepp’s bike races. Often, this meant waking up in the early a.m. darkness at her home in Durango, Colo., and turning on the TV, where she and Sepp’s father, Dolph, would sit for hours, watching their son compete in dramatic races like the Tour de France.