As cycling fans know, the 2023 Vuelta turned out to be much more dramatic. In the race’s final week, with Jumbo-Visma in control of the race, and Kuss still in the leader’s red jersey, both Vingegaard and Roglič would win stages, taking time out of Kuss’s overall lead. Bike Internet went crazy: Was Kuss being undermined? Would his superstar teammates return the favor for all of Kuss’s loyal years of service–or would they try to win the Vuelta themselves?