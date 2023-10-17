Cruise Lines Bet More Travelers Want to Set Sail Solo

Norwegian Cruise Line is making perhaps the biggest wave in courting solo travelers. The company announced in early October that it will introduce roughly 1,000 staterooms dedicated for single passengers across its fleet of 19 ships, doubling the capacity of solo accommodations. Starting with sailings in early January, solo passengers can choose between three categories of dedicated cabins: inside, oceanview and balcony. The rooms are priced from as little as $450 to more than $4,000, depending on the length of cruise, destination and type of cabin.

