Cruise Lines Bet More Travelers Want to Set Sail Solo
Passengers traveling alone have typically paid more for their rooms, but now ships are adding perks to get them on board.
Cruise ships are adding more rooms for one.
The cruise industry is stepping up efforts to appeal to the often-overlooked group. Some cruise lines have lowered prices for solo passengers who have traditionally paid more than those sharing cabins with friends or family.
Cruise lines are looking to tap in to a sizable pool of vacationers. A survey of more than 3,000 active leisure travelers conducted by tourism marketing agency MMGY Global in August found that 24% of people traveling at least once within the next six months planned to go on a solo trip.
Norwegian Cruise Line is making perhaps the biggest wave in courting solo travelers. The company announced in early October that it will introduce roughly 1,000 staterooms dedicated for single passengers across its fleet of 19 ships, doubling the capacity of solo accommodations. Starting with sailings in early January, solo passengers can choose between three categories of dedicated cabins: inside, oceanview and balcony. The rooms are priced from as little as $450 to more than $4,000, depending on the length of cruise, destination and type of cabin.
Guests who stay in these solo rooms will receive access to special lounges on certain ships. Norwegian also plans to offer activities aimed at single travelers. The studio staterooms Norwegian already offered to solo travelers proved to be very popular, says Norwegian President David Herrera.
“We saw an opportunity to expand our solo offerings fleetwide and open up more of the world to these guests by making it easier and more affordable for them," he says.
Virgin Voyages has designed its ships to feature cabins meant for lone travelers. Each of the cruise line’s three ships has 46 solo-occupant rooms, representing about 3% of the rooms on each ship. While pricing varies, these cabins cost less than comparable double-occupancy cabins, a Virgin spokeswoman says. On each sailing, Virgin hosts a meetup for solo passengers early on.
Around 10% of Virgin passengers take their trips alone, says John Diorio, vice president of North American sales for Virgin. Solo travelers on Virgin can opt to stay in double-occupancy rooms, which can cost more. For example, on one 2024 Virgin sailing, a solo traveler would pay $1,705 for a solo inside room, including taxes and fees, but $2,205 for a standard inside room.
“We’re building a brand here, so bringing that sailor on makes a lot of sense for us," Diorio says. “The next time they come back, they may come with 10 other people."
Staterooms for singles
Solo travelers have historically paid a premium to sail. Cruise lines depend on selling out ships to maximize their revenue. Having fewer people in each room could make that harder. Most companies tend to levy supplemental charges for people staying in a stateroom alone. In many cases, solo travelers pay double the cruise fare for their stateroom, says Tanner Callais, founder of travel website Cruzely.com.
Norwegian and Virgin aren’t the only cruise lines working to better serve single passengers. Cunard Line has a handful of staterooms set aside for them on each of its three ships. At mealtimes, solo passengers share tables with one another. Cunard employs staff members and dance hosts to lead onboard soirees and social activities for singles on a ship.
Other cruise lines have caught on as well: Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Oceania Cruises and Atlas Ocean Voyages also offer solo staterooms and activities for singles.
Some cruise lines have toyed with eliminating supplemental charges to entice single travelers to book. This summer, Virgin ran a promotion where solo vacationers could book double-occupancy rooms on Mediterranean sailings out of Barcelona and Athens without paying extra. The company has offered similar promotions previously for its Caribbean sailings.
Lisa Roney, a study-abroad programs adviser in Williamsburg, Va., booked her first solo cruise with Virgin last year, taking advantage of one of these offers. The 37-year-old paid roughly $1,600 for a five-night cruise with a balcony cabin over Thanksgiving, including insurance and gratuities.
As luck would have it, she happened to reserve the same cruise as some friends. The group met up for the occasional drink or meal, but she says she stayed solo most of her time on the ship.
Roney was so enamored with cruising by herself that she decided to take another solo cruise with Royal Caribbean in August. While she did pay supplemental charges on that trip as a single traveler, she said the rate was competitive enough to still make it a bargain. The five-night cruise cost her nearly $1,300 for an inside stateroom, including insurance and gratuities.
She loves cruising alone because she can do exactly what she wants. On her Royal Caribbean cruise, she brought multiple books and did a shore excursion in the Bahamas that involved swimming with pigs. When the ship docked in Key West, Fla., she met other like-minded travelers at local bars.
“It can be as action-packed or as relaxing as you want it to be," Roney says.
New wave of customers
Solo cruises aren’t just targeting young singles. Offering amenities geared toward solitary travelers can appeal particularly to newly single baby boomers, says Lauren Doyle, president of Raleigh, N.C.-based travel agency the Travel Mechanic.
“No one wants to pay double the price or price-and-a-half just because they’re now traveling solo," Doyle says. She expects more cruise lines to adapt to fitting solo travelers’ needs in the future.
Shauna Greene, a 40-year-old barbershop owner in Greensboro, N.C., who runs a TikTok account with more than 500,000 followers, has taken several cruises over the years. She went on her first solo cruise last fall after going through a divorce. She has another solo cruise planned for next year.
Greene says she rarely felt alone on her maiden solo voyage. She says she sails exclusively with Carnival and enjoys that the atmosphere on the ships encourages socializing and meeting new people. She particularly loved grabbing a lounge chair on a pool deck and people-watching.
“More people need to get out and try it," Greene says. “It’s OK to enjoy life by yourself."
