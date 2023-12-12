Cruise Ships Are Kicking Off Passengers With Pot
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Dec 2023, 01:06 PM IST
SummaryAs state drug laws loosen, travelers run into restrictions on board, as well as drug-sniffing dogs and possible lifetime bans.
Cruise travelers wanting to smoke pot or chew gummies are running into a problem: cruise lines trying to eradicate all types of cannabis products on board.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less