A federal judge in Texas on Friday invalidated an Obama-era initiative that provided deportation protections and work permits to some young immigrants, a ruling that places the program in jeopardy.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was unlawful because Congress never gave the executive branch the power to grant mass reprieves to immigrants who are in the U.S. without authorization.

“As popular as this program might be, the proper origination point for the DACA program was, and is, Congress," Judge Hanen, a George W. Bush appointee, wrote.

The judge in another part of his ruling said the Obama administration also erred by not soliciting public comment on DACA before adopting it.

Judge Hanen’s ruling barred the Biden administration from approving new DACA applications. But the judge stayed the immediate effect of his ruling on current DACA recipients, citing their longtime reliance on the program, meaning there won’t be upheaval right away for those people who are currently in good standing.

Current recipients will also be allowed to renew their status under the program, the ruling said.

The judge sent the matter back to the Department of Homeland Security for it to determine how to proceed. DHS has previously said it is working on a formal regulation to codify a DACA-like program in the coming months, which potentially could firm up some legal vulnerabilities.

The case is likely to see additional legal proceedings at higher-level courts, which could leave any final outcome many months away.

The White House, Justice Department and DHS didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The DACA program has offered temporary protections to any immigrants in the country without legal authorization who were 30 years old or younger when the program was announced. DACA recipients must have arrived in the U.S. by 2007, before they turned 16, and satisfied other conditions, including being a student or graduate and having no significant criminal record.

The Obama administration created the program to protect these young immigrants, often referred to as Dreamers, after their namesake bill the Dream Act—which would have provided them a path to citizenship—failed to pass Congress in 2010.

The ruling could create fresh urgency in Congress to find a permanent solution for the Dreamers, after bipartisan talks to strike a deal stalled this spring amid a continuing migration surge at the southern border. Lawmakers who support DACA have fretted over the idea of the program going before the current Supreme Court, which they believe would take a skeptical view of its legality.

Democrats announced this week they would attempt to create a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and other immigrants in the country illegally through their $3.5 trillion healthcare and antipoverty plan, which, if it satisfies certain procedural requirements, would need a simple majority to pass. But the strategy is no sure bet.

“Today’s ruling is evidence that DACA is not enough," said Greisa Martinez Rosas, executive director of United We Dream, an advocacy organization. “Until President Biden and Democrats in Congress deliver on citizenship, the lives of millions of undocumented people remain on the line."

American corporations, particularly companies in the tech sector, have long been vocally supportive of Dreamers—with Microsoft Corp. joining a lawsuit against the Trump administration when it attempted to end DACA.

“We are very disappointed in today’s decision," said Jose Castaneda, a spokesman for Google. “To give Dreamers more certainty in their lives, we urge both Congress and the Administration to cement DACA into law once and for all."

The Supreme Court last year, in a 5-4 decision, rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to cancel the program, saying it hadn’t offered adequate reasons for the move. The justices, however, didn’t rule on the legality of DACA itself, which has remained an open question in the years since President Obama first introduced it in 2012.

If DACA makes a return trip to the high court, the program would face a bench that has moved in a more conservative direction since it blocked the Trump cancellation, because of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last September. A leading member of the court’s liberal wing, Justice Ginsburg was in the 5-4 majority that saved the program. Three conservative justices in dissent—Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch—already said they believed DACA has been unlawful from the outset.

The fate of the Dreamers has become a flashpoint in the larger fight over immigration reform, and the continuing legal and political battles over DACA have created years of uncertainty for the more than 600,000 young immigrants who depend on the program.

The ruling will be felt most urgently by young immigrants who applied for DACA for the first time when the program reopened in December, after the Trump administration shut it down to new applicants in September 2017.

U.S. Citizenship and immigration Services, the agency that processes applications, has faced delays processing new applications amid agencywide backlogs brought about in part by the Covid-19 pandemic. From December through the end of June, about 82,000 people applied for DACA, and just about 5,000 were approved, according to government figures provided to Congress.

Texas and other Republican-led states challenged the program in court, alleging it amounted to presidential overreach.

The states also say the program has cost them money, in the form of issuing driver’s licenses and other documents to DACA recipients.

The office of Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suit dates back to 2018. In earlier stages of the case, Judge Hanen had indicated that the Texas-led states were likely to win.

Judge Hanen had previously ruled in Texas’s favor in similar litigation challenging a broader Obama administration program known as Deferred Action for Parents of Americans, which gave DACA-like protections to people in the country illegally with children who are U.S. citizens. That case ultimately reached the Supreme Court and, after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, the justices deadlocked 4-4, effectively upholding Judge Hanen’s decision blocking the program.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

