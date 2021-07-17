DACA immigration program invalidated by Federal Judge

If DACA makes a return trip to the high court, the program would face a bench that has moved in a more conservative direction since it blocked the Trump cancellation, because of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last September. A leading member of the court’s liberal wing, Justice Ginsburg was in the 5-4 majority that saved the program. Three conservative justices in dissent—Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch—already said they believed DACA has been unlawful from the outset.