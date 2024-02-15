Deep in the Amazon Rainforest, a Bucket List Trip With a Thoughtful Mission
Tom Downey , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 15 Feb 2024, 09:05 PM IST
SummaryA Brazilian entrepreneur is empowering the Amazon’s indigenous communities and taking travelers deep into the jungle to make the case for preservation.
THE FANTASY VERSION of the Amazon that often seduces travelers—of a pristine, impenetrably vast jungle populated by jaguars, sloths and isolated pockets of indigenous tribes—does not prepare one for Manaus. A sprawling metropolis of more than two million people in the middle of the rainforest, the city is Brazil’s pre-eminent free-trade zone and home to multinational corporations like Foxconn and Samsung.
