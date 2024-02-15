Deep in the Amazon Rainforest, a Bucket List Trip With a Thoughtful Mission

THE FANTASY VERSION of the Amazon that often seduces travelers—of a pristine, impenetrably vast jungle populated by jaguars, sloths and isolated pockets of indigenous tribes—does not prepare one for Manaus. A sprawling metropolis of more than two million people in the middle of the rainforest, the city is Brazil’s pre-eminent free-trade zone and home to multinational corporations like Foxconn and Samsung.

A superb vantage point for people watching is a window seat at Caxiri, a restaurant overlooking Teatro Amazonas, a Belle Epoque opera house that opened in 1896. Back then, legend has it, Manaus was awash in so much wealth that some rubber barons shipped their clothes to Europe to be laundered. Today, the crowd at Caxiri is a frothy mix of the Amazon basin’s modern power brokers: deal-making executives, government officials, NGO leaders, activists and tour operators, all trying to protect or exploit the area’s resources.

Caxiri—where starters include crispy fried piranha, fangs still bared—is the brainchild of Débora Shornik, 47, a chef who has been cooking in the region for more than a decade. “I came here to discover the Amazon," Shornik says. “I wanted to learn something different. Here I found fruits, vegetables and fish like nowhere else I’d ever been. I also met mentors, mostly home cooks, who taught me how to use these ingredients, all of which were new to me."

Shornik was lured back here from São Paulo by her business partner, Ruy Carlos Tone, 56, a civil engineer and entrepreneur who renovated the mansion that houses Caxiri. Tone first toured this region of the Amazon as a sightseer in 2004 and enjoyed the trip so much, he pitched the tour boat’s captain on joining forces in a venture that offers small-group expeditions.

The buzzing lunchtime crowd at Caxiri is in some ways a microcosm of Brazil’s conflicting agendas over the future of the Amazon. Some see the rainforest as a vast resource that a developing nation must tap into; others believe protecting its ecosystem at all costs is the planet’s last, great hope for staving off a climate catastrophe. Though recent trends point to a reduction in deforestation in the first half of 2023, threats to the Amazon are rife: cattle ranching, farming, logging and mining cleared 9 percent of its forest cover in the first two decades of the 21st century. Climate change has brought drought so severe that, last fall, water in the Rio Negro near Manaus fell to its lowest level in more than a century.

Tone’s quest is to take visitors to the farther reaches of the rainforest so they can see with their own eyes what’s at stake and meet the riverine communities that have called the region home for more than a century. He will take me down the Rio Negro to see the riverside lodge he built in 2014 and to visit the site of his latest project, pending construction, a property deep in the jungle.

“Before the pandemic, people from Manaus would rather fly to Miami for a vacation than drive three hours to my jungle lodge," he says. “Today, they’re learning about what is here—and why we need to protect this place."

On the way out of the city we cut through Manaus’s bustling market on the banks of the Rio Negro, where açaí berries sit alongside lesser-known fruits like the bright, bitter tucuma, and where freshly caught pirarucu, a massive species of river fish, are hacked down for sale or dried and preserved. Decks of enormous ships overflow with passengers, many lounging in hammocks hung for the long journey upriver into the rainforests toward Colombia, or downriver to Belém, a busy port city near Brazil’s Atlantic coast.

Tone was born to Brazilian-Japanese parents in São Paulo (Brazil is home to the largest Japanese community outside Japan). As a child he dreamed of adventure, but before he could see the world his father died unexpectedly. With four younger sisters to support, he took over the family’s small civil-engineering concern and eventually grew it into a large, profitable enterprise.

After a dozen or so years, Tone decided to scratch his travel itch another way. His expedition company, Katerre, is now run out of an office on the grounds of his riverside lodge, Mirante do Gavião, located in the Novo Airão municipality. While many of the area’s lodges resemble summer camps or research stations, Mirante’s modernist architecture evokes the wooden vessels that ply the Amazon.

Tone introduces me to Paul Clark, a Scotsman, and Bianca Bencivenni, an Italian, who co-founded a school in Jauaperi, an area along a remote tributary of the Rio Negro. The couple have lived in the region for nearly three decades, and Tone is their main backer. Clark explains that parts of the Amazon have for decades been under severe pressure from overfishing, cattle farming, poaching of endangered animals and other extractive enterprises. “When we first moved here and my daughter was born, about 26 years ago, there were over 50 kinds of fish we caught and ate regularly," he says. By the time his son arrived, eight years later, the number of edible species had dwindled by half.

Clark helped organize a local movement that lobbied for a law prohibiting commercial fishing and later succeeded in designating Jauaperi a federally protected reserve. He and his neighbors also worked to restore a turtle population that had nearly disappeared from illegal consumption. Clark slept on the beach during egg-hatching season and confronted armed poachers in a nonviolent way, saying, “Is it really worth killing me just to get a turtle egg?"

Our journey down the Rio Negro, which runs more or less parallel to and a few hundred miles north of the Amazon River, is taken aboard an eight-cabin boat piloted by Tone’s business partner, Oziel Rodrigues. “People imagine the Amazon to be uninhabited, like a national park or a nature preserve," Tone says as we drift past settlements. “But there are small communities all along the river, people who have been here for a very long time." Protection of these areas was neglected during the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, from 2019 to 2022. The administration cut funding for park rangers and other enforcement agents, allowing commercial fishing and cattle ranching to expand, largely unchecked, even in regions where such activities were outlawed. “One of my goals," Tone says, “is to find ways to help these people, through education, through employment, so that they don’t turn to poaching or illegal fishing to survive."

Most people living in the riverside communities of Amazonas refer to themselves as caboclos, a word akin to mestizo, signifying a mix of indigenous and settler heritage (typically Portuguese). Though it was once considered a derogatory term in Brazil, today many locals are embracing and celebrating their caboclo identity.

Leaving the big boat, we venture farther into the forest on powerboats that accommodate three or four people, or smaller wooden canoes. At this time of the year, toward the end of the rainy season, the water level is so high that, in many places, only the tips of trees are visible, and the jungle becomes known as the flooded forest.

Navigating by canoe involves paddling around treetops—venturing into narrow channels so densely packed with vegetation, the midday equatorial sun is nearly eclipsed.

At dusk we spot a flock of bright-green macaws, then a pair of toucans streaking across the sky. Our guide points to a sloth dozing in some high branches. The Rio Negro offers a distinct advantage over other waterways: The remains of long-decayed trees make the water highly acidic, deterring mosquitoes. While the Amazon River is rife with insects and traversed by cruise ships, here we eat outdoors in short sleeves and pass only an occasional local boat after leaving town in Novo Airão.

Tone has been telling me about his progression as a travel entrepreneur, starting with Katerre Expeditions, then Mirante do Gavião lodge, which offers day trips. Now he’s developing much longer voyages of around two weeks aboard a new vessel, La Jangada, “where we take visitors deeper into nature, and into the way of life of people who live on the river."

The remote setting of his newest project, Madada lodge—about three hours by boat upriver from Novo Airão—will include spaces that front the forest canopy. Its biomimetic design is based on a structure that debuted at the 2021 Venice Biennale, in which the architecture is patterned after the surrounding flora. “Because of its location and these new kinds of structures, the idea is that you are completely immersed in the forest at the lodge," Tone says.

On my last day in the Amazon, we visit Biatüwi, a restaurant that Tone and Shornik helped launch in a colonial-era neighborhood of Manaus. Chef-owner Clarinda Maria Ramos, who is pursuing a Ph.D. in anthropology while running the restaurant, is a member of the Sateré-Mawé, an indigenous group from the border area between Amazonas and Pará; her husband, anthropologist João Paulo Lima Barreto, who hails from the Tukanos of Rio Tiquié, in the upper Rio Negro system, runs an adjacent center for indigenous medicine. Biatüwi’s menu is drawn from both traditions and features an intensely sour, peppery fish soup served with an optional side: your choice of two varieties of jungle ant, one of which bears the distinct flavor of lemongrass.

“We are proud to be the first indigenous people selling our own food, in our own place," Ramos says. “This is what we make at home. It’s not a formal meal. It’s restorative, healthful, natural—it’s what we serve to make people feel good."