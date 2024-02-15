Deep in the Amazon Rainforest, a Bucket List Trip With a Thoughtful Mission

Our journey down the Rio Negro, which runs more or less parallel to and a few hundred miles north of the Amazon River, is taken aboard an eight-cabin boat piloted by Tone’s business partner, Oziel Rodrigues. “People imagine the Amazon to be uninhabited, like a national park or a nature preserve," Tone says as we drift past settlements. “But there are small communities all along the river, people who have been here for a very long time." Protection of these areas was neglected during the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, from 2019 to 2022. The administration cut funding for park rangers and other enforcement agents, allowing commercial fishing and cattle ranching to expand, largely unchecked, even in regions where such activities were outlawed. “One of my goals," Tone says, “is to find ways to help these people, through education, through employment, so that they don’t turn to poaching or illegal fishing to survive."