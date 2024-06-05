Diddy’s empire is crumbling. The warning signs were there all along.

In his public video apology in May after the footage of Combs and Ventura surfaced, Combs appeared contrite. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that," he said, adding that he was going to therapy, rehab and asking God for grace and mercy. “I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."Sabela Ojea, Joe Flint and Alicia Caldwell contributed reporting.