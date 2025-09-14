Ditching ultraprocessed foods can be hard. Here’s where to start.

These highly processed foods make up about 55% of calories Americans consume each day, according to federal data.

A lifetime without candy and chips may be a depressing prospect, but nutrition researchers say people need to cut back. Diets high in ultraprocessed foods are linked to increased risks of health problems ranging from obesity and Type 2 diabetes to cancer, cardiovascular disease and depression. Several studies have found that the more you consume, the higher the risks.

“Even if you do a little step, it will already have a benefit for your health," says Mathilde Touvier, research director at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research. Touvier is leading a project called the NutriNet-Santé cohort, examining diet’s effect on health.

Nutrition researchers generally define ultraprocessed foods as those containing ingredients you wouldn’t find in a home kitchen, like high-fructose corn syrup or soy protein isolate. They often contain additives that enhance a food’s flavor, color or texture.

The food industry has pushed back against criticism of ultraprocessed foods, saying that processing has helped make food safer, more convenient and more affordable. “Classifying foods as unhealthy simply because they are processed misleads consumers and exacerbates health disparities," said Sarah Gallo, senior vice president of product policy at the Consumer Brands Association, a trade group that includes many food makers.

Nutrition scientists say that not all products pose the same threat—and some may even be relatively healthy. Here’s how to rethink and reduce your ultraprocessed foods habit.

Target the biggest offenders

Sugary drinks and processed meats are the most problematic foods, with the most robust scientific evidence showing they’re harmful. “That’s the first place to stop," says Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and director of the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University.

Frequently drinking sugar-sweetened beverages, including energy and sports drinks and tea concoctions, is associated with higher risks of obesity, Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Randomized-controlled trials have confirmed the connection between sugar-sweetened beverage consumption and weight gain.

Processed meats include bacon, hot dogs and sausages, along with more virtuous-sounding lunchtime staples like deli turkey. Mozaffarian says you should avoid them all or cut back to less than once a week.

Processed meats including bacon, sausages and deli meats, are a good place to start cutting back, experts say.

When meats are cured, smoked and preserved, they are typically loaded with sodium. Excess sodium increases blood pressure, which raises the risk of heart disease and stroke. And nitrites, preservatives that are often used in processed meats, are linked to an increased risk of colon cancer. The Meat Institute, an industry trade group, says processed meats are safe and deliver protein and other important nutrients.

Junk food is still junk food

Most ultraprocessed foods would qualify as junk food. If it’s high in sodium, saturated fat or added sugars—and low in fiber, vitamins and minerals—it isn’t good for you, says Touvier. (Cookies, cakes and salty goodies, we’re looking at you. Longingly.)

Refined grains like white bread, which are also often ultraprocessed, are also good to avoid, Mozaffarian says. They cause spikes in blood sugar, dysfunction in the gut microbiome and can actually cause you to digest more calories overall, he says.

Limit energy-dense foods, soft foods and those irresistible combinations

When choosing ready-to-eat snacks and meals, check the label and aim for products that clock in at less than 1.5 calories per gram, says Kevin Hall, a former scientist at the National Institutes of Health who led the agency’s research on ultraprocessed foods before he left in the spring. Ultraprocessed foods are often energy-dense, containing more calories per gram than less-processed foods.

The particular combinations of fat, sugar, sodium and carbs that ultraprocessed foods often contain aren’t generally found in nature. Researchers call these combinations “hyperpalatable," and they exert a strong effect on our brain’s reward system, which makes us crave them, says Tera Fazzino, associate director of the Cofrin Logan Center for Addiction Research and Treatment at the University of Kansas.

The easiest way to avoid hyperpalatable foods is to look for products low in sodium, like some soups and frozen meals, she says.

Researchers point to the risks of frequently eating ultraprocessed foods with fat, sugar, sodium and carbs in combinations not generally found in nature.

Look for foods that take longer to chew, too. Other recent research has found that ultraprocessed foods that are soft—packaged smoothies, soft breads—make us eat faster and consume more calories than crunchy breakfast cereals or hard multigrain rolls, for example.

Check labels for these additives

Artificial sweeteners, particularly aspartame, are associated with an increased risk of cancer in France’s NutriNet-Santé research. Titanium dioxide, used by food makers to brighten colors, is banned in the European Union for use in food. Some research, mainly in animals, has linked eating it to immune-system problems, inflammation and DNA damage.

Consuming some emulsifiers, substances used to improve the texture of food, is linked to higher risks of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

The most concerning emulsifiers include carboxymethylcellulose and polysorbate 80, says Andrew Gewirtz, a professor at Georgia State University who has conducted related research.

Look for healthier ultraprocessed foods

Some ultraprocessed foods do rank as healthier than others, says Maya Vadiveloo, associate professor of nutrition at the University of Rhode Island. In that bucket? Some whole-grain breads, low-sugar yogurts, tomato sauces, nut butters and plant-based meat alternatives.

Hall, the former NIH scientist, says he uses some ultraprocessed foods to make it more convenient to eat more minimally processed, healthier foods. He’ll pour low-sodium jarred marinara sauce—which would qualify as ultraprocessed—over whole-grain pasta and lots of vegetables.

“The benefits of being able to make a meal in 30 minutes versus 2½ hours is huge," he says.