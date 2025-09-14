Ditching ultraprocessed foods can be hard. Here’s where to start.

Limit energy-dense foods, soft foods and those irresistible combinations

When choosing ready-to-eat snacks and meals, check the label and aim for products that clock in at less than 1.5 calories per gram, says Kevin Hall, a former scientist at the National Institutes of Health who led the agency’s research on ultraprocessed foods before he left in the spring. Ultraprocessed foods are often energy-dense, containing more calories per gram than less-processed foods.