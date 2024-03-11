Doctors Can Now Edit the Genes Inside Your Body

In March 2022, Odunsi messaged updates to his wife on his iPad as a clear liquid dripped into his arm over 2½ hours in a research facility in London. The infusion, from Intellia Therapeutics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, contained fat bubbles called lipid nanoparticles that carried gene-editing machinery to Odunsi’s liver, where the protein causing his disease is produced. The machinery would target the spot it was looking for in Odunsi’s genome and turn off the gene that produces the protein.