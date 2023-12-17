Donors, Alumni Helped Take Down an Ivy League President. Is This a Moment or a Movement?

The recent resignation of University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill was a rarity in higher education—outside forces had stormed up the ivory tower and dethroned a leader.

It was an uprising years in the making.

The events that unfolded were, on their face, about inconsistently applied free-speech protections and antisemitism, after the presidents of Penn, Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology failed to say unequivocally that calls for genocide of Jews would violate their school’s harassment policies during disastrous congressional testimony.

The skirmishes were part of a wider battle between academia and its critics that has been simmering for a half-century as scholarship and teaching have broadened beyond classical Western thought and shifted leftward.

Conservatives, many situated outside academia, contend schools indoctrinate students in echo chambers. That environment discourages freedom of thought and embraces a view of the world that ignores the successes of Western civilization and capitalism, they argue.

The seeds of the debate were planted in the 1960s and 1970s, when antiestablishment faculty and more racially diverse students flooded into colleges and ushered in the rise of critical theory, the predecessor to critical race theory. Generations of students began deconstructing the systems of power largely controlled by white, European men. Faculty launched departments in subjects like gender studies and African-American studies to focus on the history and experiences of marginalized communities.

Tenure committees rewarded scholars with left-leaning politics and over generations those sensibilities saturated departments.

By 2018, the ratio of Democrats to Republicans was 70 to 1 among faculty who taught religion, 48 to 1 in English, 17 to 1 in philosophy, history and psychology and 8 to 1 in political science, according to a study of the political affiliations of faculty at 51 of the top liberal-arts colleges. More than three quarters of Harvard’s faculty of arts and science now characterize their political leanings as liberal or very liberal, while less than 3% identify as conservative or very conservative, according to a Harvard Crimson survey.

The nation’s faculty are now the most politically homogeneous since the 1800s, when universities were divinity schools, according to Jonathan Haidt, a professor of ethical leadership at New York University’s business school who co-founded Heterodox Academy, which advocates viewpoint diversity on campus.

Student tolerance for opposing ideas declined and attempts to disinvite or cancel speakers on campuses increased about fourfold since the year 2000, according to a database maintained by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. A majority of the speakers canceled have been conservative.

Today, 46% of college students agree that “it is sometimes appropriate to shout down or disrupt a speaker on my campus," according to a 2023 Buckley Institute survey.

A widespread view on campuses now is that the world is made up of people who fit into one of two categories—oppressed and oppressor, said Samuel Abrams, a professor of political science at Sarah Lawrence College.

Universities hired hundreds of administrators to administer new diversity, equity and inclusion guidelines. Students at hundreds of schools can now anonymously report one another for exhibiting discrimination or bias.

In response, conservative politicians and free speech advocates have stepped up their criticism of the academic world, arguing that faculties have given priority to social justice above the pursuit of truth, which should be central to any educational mission.

“Diversity has become the most important thing to universities—beyond inquiry," said Tom Ginsburg, law professor and faculty director of the University of Chicago’s Forum for Free Inquiry and Expression. “The purpose of the university has nothing to do with truth, it has to do with your ability to give the right answer."

A few years ago, alumni of some of the nation’s most prestigious schools concluded that their alma maters were choking off viewpoint diversity. They started taking action.

In 2021, for instance, Princeton University alum Edward Yingling, a former president and chief executive of the American Bankers Association, heard that conservative students who disagreed with the prevailing orthodoxy on campus were being ostracized by classmates and blackballed by prospective employers.

He helped to start Princetonians for Free Speech. The organization now has chapters on 25 campuses. The groups began trying to leverage their power as donors to demand more free speech protection and viewpoint diversity on campus.

University critics struck their most piercing blow shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. At the time, harassment of Jewish students on campuses had been ticking up, as condemnation of Israel spread on the left and Zionists were reclassified by some as part of a white, settler-colonial oppressor class.

The attacks by Hamas, and the subsequent counteroffensive by Israel in Gaza, bifurcated college campuses. Some students sympathetic to the plight of the Palestinians forcefully railed against Israel. Jewish students reported an uptick in acts of perceived antisemitism, with many saying they feared for their safety.

Some universities like Harvard and Penn failed to immediately condemn calls for the eradication of the Jewish state and declared their loyalty to free speech on campus.

The controversy boiled over the ivory tower walls.

Former Harvard President Larry Summers blasted Harvard President Claudine Gay’s initial statement after the Hamas attack, urging her to explicitly condemn the protesting students and more forcefully express outrage at Hamas’s actions. Big-name donors threatened to pull their money if schools didn’t make changes. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) became the leading voice in Congress, grilling Gay, Magill and MIT President Sally Kornbluth at a congressional hearing Dec. 5 to shine a light on the schools’ positions.

All three university leaders stumbled in their responses to questions about antisemitism on campus.

After the hearing, Harvard’s board rebuffed calls for Gay’s resignation. But Magill’s fall and the realization that the Ivy League had been breached, has sent waves of anxiety through faculty across the country.

“If higher education gets co-opted by outside forces, we’re turning into an authoritarian state," said Irene Mulvey, president of the American Association of University Professors. A democracy can’t function in a country “where the government tells you what you can learn. The government tells you what you can research. The government tells you what’s true, the government tells you what to believe."

Conservative forces have been emboldened by Magill’s resignation and will likely attack more colleges in the future, ushering in a second era of McCarthyism, said Arthur Levine, president emeritus of the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation, and president emeritus of Columbia University’s Teachers College.

“They drew blood. They won," he said.

Several states are already picking up on the moves against “woke universities," a campaign Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made central to his presidential bid.

Whether it leads to broader change on university campuses is an open question.

Yingling of Princetonians for Free Speech thinks future efforts to introduce greater viewpoint diversity on campuses will mostly fail because the faculty and diversity, equity and inclusion bureaucracies at many elite schools “are too far gone."

He anticipates that over time prospective students will vote with their feet, especially if some employers stop hiring from certain universities because they don’t believe students are exposed to a range of views and are free to engage in open debate.

“The elite schools…will become known as schools of indoctrination and not true universities," said Yingling. “A Harvard degree will no longer be a ticket to success, it will be a scarlet letter."

