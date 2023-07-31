Don’t Be a Jerk at Work. (But Don’t Be Too Nice, Either.)

When pitching an idea, don’t undercut yourself with hedging language, says Bob Bordone, a negotiations coach. He cringes at questions like: “Would you be willing to consider letting me work remotely on Fridays ?" “It makes me just want to say no because it’s such a weak thing," he says. Instead, he says, start with a statement: “I wanted to talk to you about working out a new schedule." Assure that any agreement you come to would be good for your manager and the company. When someone tells you no, Bordone suggests trying: “How can we tackle this, even though we see it differently?" You sound strong and assertive, but not nasty, he says. Good news for the nice guys among us: You don’t have to give up your personality to be taken seriously. “I’m, 99.9% of the time, a jovial, happy-go-lucky guy," says Colton Schweitzer, a user-experience designer and educator in Vancouver, Wash. When he doesn’t like the direction a project is going, he pushes back by asking questions and inserting the occasional joke. “I’m smiling," he says, “Even when I’m saying, ‘Are you sure about that?’" Because he’s so pleasant, his serious moments carry weight. At one job, he cheerfully took on more work when colleagues asked—until his manager asked him to pick up the slack for an underperforming employee. He gave a resolute no. His manager dropped the issue, and seemed surprised and impressed by his response, he says. “It’s like a currency," he says of invoking a more stern style. “When I use it, it’s really valuable."