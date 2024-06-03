Don’t you dare call me without texting first
Katherine Bindley , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Jun 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Summary‘Extremely annoyed.’ The etiquette of unexpected phone calls divides friends, families and co-workers.
For some people, there is nothing more delightful than the surprise ringing of a phone that signals someone is thinking about them. For others, there is nothing ruder, more intrusive or panic-inducing than an unannounced call. You are out of your mind—and possibly not in their life—if you’re not sending them a text first.
